Weather Alert

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON THURSDAY TO 8 PM PDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. * WHERE...Washoe Lake. * WHEN...From noon Thursday to 8 PM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Small boats, kayaks and paddle boards will be prone to capsizing and should remain off lake waters until conditions improve. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds will diminish to 5 to 10 mph Thursday night before picking up again Friday afternoon. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Check lake conditions before heading out and be prepared for a sudden increase in winds and wave heights. Consider postponing boating activities on the lake until a day with less wind. &&

...Breezy, Cool, Unsettled Memorial Day Weekend... Above normal temperatures through Thursday will give way to cooler and more windy conditions by late this week and into the weekend. WINDS: Winds will be noticeably stronger Thursday through Saturday with wind gusts up to 40 mph for some locations in the Sierra and western Nevada. The winds may produce areas of blowing dust for the Basin and Range and create difficult travel and recreation conditions, especially if you're driving or towing a high-profile vehicle, setting up camp and/or enjoying area lakes. Be sure to have a plan and extra supplies if you will be outdoors this weekend. Area lakes may be quite choppy Thursday through Saturday, so check the conditions before you venture out and always wear a life vest when on the water. THUNDERSTORMS: There will be potential for showers and thunderstorms continuing through much of the weekend. Any storms that develop would be capable of lightning and gusty, erratic outflow winds. Have multiple ways of receiving alerts, especially if you are far away from sturdy buildings and vehicles. FIRE CONCERNS: Be fire safe and smart this busy Memorial Day weekend. If you are enjoying outdoor activities such as camping, off-roading, or BBQing, be sure to have plenty of extra water available and follow any local fire restrictions. Be extra vigilant and cautious, and don't be that guy or gal that ignites a fire this weekend.