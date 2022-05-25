Yesterday, Governor Steve Sisolak ordered the flags of the United States and the State of Nevada to be flown at half-staff at the State Capitol and State public buildings and grounds, starting immediately until sunset on May 28, 2022, to honor all those killed by a gunman at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.
The fully executed copy of the Executive Order can be seen below.
“Our hearts are broken for the families and community in Uvalde, TX. We know this feeling in Nevada all too well, and this senseless loss of life is becoming all too common. As a parent, I cannot imagine the pain the parents in Uvalde are experiencing,” said Governor Sisolak. “Kathy and I are sending our love and support for the grieving community. As Governor, I have taken action to decrease gun violence in Nevada, and I’m committed to ensuring a future free from these tragedies.”
This executive order is in conjunction with the directive from the President of the United States to lower flags to half-staff at all federal government buildings.
(The Office of Governor Sisolak assisted with this report.)