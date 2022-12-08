Holiday With a Hero Program at Bodine's Casino

Wondering how you can help Carson City children in need this holiday season? Well, all you have to do is eat!
Holiday with a Hero is at Bodines Casino on Saturday, December 10, from 7 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Heroes from the Carson City Sheriff's Office, Carson City Fire Department and other local public safety agencies will be stepping up to the plate to serve meals.
Bring the kids and get an up-close look at the emergency vehicles and equipment onsite.
100% percent of proceeds will benefit the Holiday with a Hero program, where Carson City first responders take hundreds of local children in need on a Christmas shopping trip.