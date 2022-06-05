The City of Sparks hosted all people with disabilities and their friends and families out to the Sparks Marina on June 5 for a free day of trying new things like kayaking, adaptive rock climbing and accessible bike riding.
There was also an Abilities Expo with access to information and resources from a variety of community organizations, including opportunities to dance and exercise with the Note-Ables Music Therapy Dance Troop and do an art project with Arts for All Nevada.
(The City of Sparks contributed to this report.)