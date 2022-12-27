(December 26, 2022) Lyon County has several sandbag locations set up and is encouraging residents to be prepared for upcoming storm events expected to impact the region through the end of 2022.
The wet weather could bring flooding to smaller streams, poor drainage areas and areas prone to flooding.
Lyon County’s sandbag locations are open year-round to residents. Each sandbag location has both sand and bags to fill, bags are located in the brown bear box at each site.
Residents must bring their own shovel as the county doesn’t have any at the fill locations.
The sandbag locations are:
- Mound House Fire Station – 56 Red Rock Rd., Mound House, NV 89706
- Silver City Community Center - 385 High St., Silver City, NV 89428
- Fire Station #39 - 460 Dayton Valley Rd., Dayton, NV 89403
- Dayton Valley Road, just southwest of Sutro Rd
- Fire Station #35 - 231 Corral Dr., Dayton, NV 89403
- Stagecoach Community Center - 8105 US-50, Stagecoach, NV 89429
- Silver Springs JPO Office - 1075 Pyramid Ave., Silver Springs, NV 89429
Residents are encouraged to clear any leaves or debris from storm gutters and drainages in front of, or on their properties to ensure water can flow freely. In addition, citizens can be prepared for natural disasters by keeping extra supplies on hand including food, water, first aid kit, blankets and flashlights with batteries.