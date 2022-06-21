UPDATE: Montana has been found safe according to a Facebook post from the Lyon County Sheriff's Office. No additional information is available at this time.
Montana Smith was last seen June 16, 2022, at approximately 1430 hours, in the parking lot of Family Dollar, located at 1250 Pyramid Street in Silver Springs, Nevada, talking to an unknown male.
Montana is approximately 5’2 and 145 lbs, with brown hair and green eyes.
The Lyon County Sheriff's Office says Montana is known around the area of Silver Springs, Nevada, and could be at any location. Family and friends have made attempts to locate her, but have been unsuccessful.
Montana did not have any of her property when she was last seen and was only known to have her cellphone, which does not appear to be on.
Montana was also possibly seen near the old Sheriff’s Substation on Fort Churchill, in Silver Springs, Nevada but law enforcement was not able to confirm that information.
If you have any information about the whereabouts of Montana Smith, please contact the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office and refer to case number 22LY02583.