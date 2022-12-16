Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe Now 100 Percent Open

Following last weekend’s massive winter storm, Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe announced its terrain is now 100 percent open for skiing and riding.
With base depths of 4.5 to 7 feet of snow, the resort is offering mid-winter conditions just over a month into the season.
“Thanks to the snow we’ve already received, cold temperatures and resort improvements we made this year including the new Lakeview zone, this season is off to a spectacular start,” said Mike Pierce, Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe director of marketing.
“We’re officially opening the Chutes, giving skiers and riders access to 100% of our terrain ahead of the holiday season.”
In addition to all of the resort’s terrain and lifts being open, all services are in operation, including ski school, equipment rentals, the Main Lodge, Winters Creek Lodge and Sky Bar.
Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe recently opened its new Lakeview zone, a $7.5 million on-mountain expansion that is changing the way skiers and riders experience the mountain.
The new Lakeview Express lift caters to low-level and intermediate skiers and snowboarders, and the new Lakeside trail offers expansive views of Lake Tahoe and is the preferred route to access the popular Around the World trail.
You can purchase a season pass or lift tickets at www.skirose.com.