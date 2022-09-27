The U.S. Navy is bringing Navy Week back to Reno-Carson City from Sept. 26 to October 2 with Sailors from across the fleet to take part in the service’s signature outreach program.
Reno-Carson City was selected by the Navy Office of Community Outreach (NAVCO) as one of 13 locations for the 2022 Navy Week program.
Participating Navy organizations include USS Nevada (SSBN 733), USS Comstock (LSD 45), Navy Talent Acquisition Group Portland, Naval History and Heritage Command, Fleet Numerical Meteorology & Oceanography Center, Navy Band Northwest, U.S. Naval Academy, and the Office of Small Business Programs.
Navy Week gives the Reno and Carson City communities an opportunity to learn about the Navy, its sailors and its importance to national security and prosperity.
Navy officials are hosting free concerts, Navy themed events at the Discovery Museum, Greater Nevada Field, and even the Nevada State Museum. The Blue Angels will also be participating in this year’s Minden-Tahoe Airport Aviation Roundup to close out the week.
Today, Tuesday, Sept. 27, Navy officials took over the day at Lemelson STEM Academy Elementary School. All Navy Assets (Band, Meteorology, USS Comstock, and the History team) were there and gave presentations to grades K-5.
“We are very excited to bring Navy Week to Reno-Carson City,” said NAVCO’s director, Cmdr. John Fage. “Navy Weeks give us the opportunity to help connect Americans to their Navy. We are looking forward to safely and responsibly building those connections in the Reno-Carson City area and showing everyone why their Navy is so important.”
Truckee Meadows Community College (TMCC) is also participating in Navy Week to educate and bring awareness to the community on the important and significant work of the Navy.
As part of Navy Week, Rear Admiral Bruce Gillingham will be visiting the College’s Pennington Health Science Center, 18600 Wedge Parkway, Building B, on September 29.