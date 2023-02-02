The Nevada Air National Guard is set to open a new recruiting office in Reno Friday.
It's located at 294 E. Moana Lane, Suite 14, in south Reno.
The new location provides a recruiting station outside the Nevada Air National Guard Base more accessible for the community, said Master Sgt. Kraig Kimball, Nevada Air National Guard Recruiting and Retention superintendent.
“For more than a decade now, we’ve conducted recruiting efforts at the air base in Reno, which can pose challenges given security access to the base,” he said. “This new location brings us closer and makes us more accessible to the communities we serve.”
The Nevada Air National Guard includes the 152nd Airlift Wing and 152nd Intelligence Squadron in Reno and the 232nd Combat Test Squadron in Las Vegas.
The Nevada Air National Guard seeks new recruits in a variety of missions sets, with high demand for mechanical, logistics and security career fields.
About 1,100 people serve in the Nevada Air National Guard, most part-time, or traditional Guardsmen working one weekend a month and two weeks each year in service of the state’s reserve military force.