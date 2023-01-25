Nevada State Bank Raises over $10,000 for Reno Rodeo Foundation

Nevada State Bank recently collected $10,840.76 for the Reno Rodeo Foundation. The donations were gathered during the recent Denim Drive, an annual fundraiser held throughout December.
Donations included contributions from Nevada State Bank clients, employees, and members of the Northern Nevada community.
“Nevada State Bank remains the largest single corporate donor to the Denim Drive, and the longest running corporate partner, having participated in the annual drive for more than a decade,” said Clara Andriola, executive director of the Reno Rodeo Foundation.
The donation was presented to Andriola in January by Debby Herman, NSB’s SVP retail region manager, and Rick Thomas, NSB’s EVP and Northern Nevada executive. Herman is the current president of the Reno Rodeo Foundation board of directors, marking the first time a female has held that position in the foundation’s history.
Herman has been a board member since 2017 and a volunteer since 2006. “The Reno Rodeo Foundation’s mission is close to my heart, and the NSB team has embraced the cause as their own,” Herman said. “I’m so proud of our community and our NSB colleagues for making this recent Denim Drive such a success for this important organization.”
The annual Denim Drive supports children in foster care with new clothing, teddy bears, books, and rolling backpacks in 14 Northern Nevada counties.
The drive also includes new clothing for employment interviews and educational scholarships to support foster youth education.
The Reno Rodeo Foundation’s Denim Drive distribution event is this Saturday. Foster parents are invited to bring their foster children to the Kids Kottage to select new clothing items.
It's happening Saturday, January 28, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.