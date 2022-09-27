Around 8 p.m. on Thursday, September 7, 2022, Troopers with Nevada State Police (NSP) responded to reports of a fatal crash that happened in the area of US 395 and Panther Valley.
Preliminary investigation indicates that a 2020 Toyota Camry driven by David Antonio Gonzalez was traveling southbound on US 395, approaching Panther Valley, when for unconfirmed reasons he allowed the vehicle to enter the dirt shoulder.
The front of the vehicle struck a guardrail end, rotated clockwise and grinded with the railing until it came to rest on its wheels.
Gonzalez was transported and later pronounced deceased at the hospital.
A further investigation is underway.