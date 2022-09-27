Nevada State Police are further investigating a fatal crash that happened earlier this month in Reno.
On Thursday, September 8th, 2022, around 10 a.m., Troopers with the Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol Division, responded to reports of a fatal crash that occurred in the area of I-80 and Wells Ave.
The preliminary investigation indicated that a 1993 Ford Ranger pickup was traveling eastbound on I-80 in the right lane. Traffic slowed for regular congested traffic when Kenn Lawrence Steffan failed to decrease his speed and steered to the left, rotating counter-clockwise and crossing through the two lanes left of him and struck the center concrete median barrier.
The front of a Dodge Ram driven by William Johnson, traveling in the left lane, struck the left side of the Ford pickup.
Steffan, the driver of the pickup, was transported to Renown and was pronounced deceased at the hospital.
An investigation is ongoing, any developments will be posted here.
(Nevada State Police assisted with this report)