NV Energy is working to keep the community safe from wildfires and other natural disasters through its Natural Disaster Protection Plan (NDPP).
The organization is holding two open house events in Lake Tahoe regarding their Public Safety Outage Management program.
One important measure of the program is when power is shut off for safety in extreme and elevated fire risk areas when certain environmental conditions are met to help prevent wildfires.
Customers in the areas of Stateline, Glenbrook and Incline Village are invited to attend one of two events taking place this week.
The first open house event is happening Tuesday, May 17 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Lake Tahoe, 50 Highway 50 Stateline, NV 89449.
The second event is on Wednesday, May 18 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. and is being held at the Chateau at Incline Village, 955 Fairway Blvd. Incline Village, NV 89451.
