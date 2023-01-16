Some administrative offices will be closed on Monday, January 16, 2022, in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
City of Reno is observing the holiday and their offices will be closed Monday.
Most Washoe County offices will also be closed Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
To help commemorate the holiday, all are welcome to attend the 37th Annual Interfaith Martin Luther King Memorial Service on Sunday, January 15 at 5 p.m. in the McKinley Arts and Culture Center located at 925 Riverside Dr. in Reno.
The celebration is put on by the Northern Nevada Martin Luther King, Jr. Committee and the Nevada Interfaith Association. The ceremony will include interfaith prayers and blessings, speakers, presentation of the Reverend Onie Cooper Humanitarian Award, and a message from the City of Reno Human Rights Commission.
City of Reno Vice-Mayor Devon Reese and Ward 3 Councilmember Miguel Martinez will both be speaking at the event.
All City of Reno recreation facilities and pools will be closed as well on January 16.
You can visit Reno.gov/ParksandRec for more information.
The Regional Transportation Commission (RTC) of Washoe County’s transit services will be on a Sunday-level schedule on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, observed on Monday, January 16, 2023.
The RTC’s administrative offices will be closed. RTC Customer Service will remain open. Transit passengers can reach RTC Customer Service representatives by calling (775) 348-RIDE.
The RTC’s Regional Connector Service to Carson City will not be in service on Monday.