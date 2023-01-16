Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Snow expected. Snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches, except 3 to 5 inches from Washoe Valley to Carson Valley. Snowfall up to 4 to 8 inches for foothills above 5500 feet. * WHERE...Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 10 PM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Even light snowfall causes major travel delays, especially during periods of high traffic volume. Be sure to allow extra time to reach your destination. Leave extra space between vehicles since it takes longer to stop on slick roadways. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&