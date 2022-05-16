An Oregon inmate who escaped a federal prison camp and was later caught in Carson City is scheduled to appear in federal court on Monday.
38-year-old Andrew Cain Kristovich was arrested Friday night and booked into the Washoe County Jail.
Kristovich had originally been incarcerated at FCI Sheridan on weapons and drug charges.
He was also suspected of rape allegations in Washington following his escape.
U.S. Marshals contacted the Carson City Sheriff's Office to report that Kristovich was possibly in the Carson City/Douglas County area.
SWAT teams, along with special enforcement units, patrol deputies and K9 units closed in on the property in the 7100 block of Schulz Drive around 3:45 p.m. on Friday.
Kristovich was identified in a tent behind the property and taken into custody without incident within minutes.
No injuries or property damage was reported.
Authorities say an AR15 style rifle was recovered from the location where the escapee was first spotted.
Authorities say Kristovich escaped from the Federal Correctional Institution, Sheridan, on April 25 after hiding in bushes and crawling through a prison fence where he was picked up by his ex-girlfriend.
According to court documents, Kristovich was originally arrested by federal agents in 2018 on gun charges and a conspiracy to distribute fentanyl-laced imitation oxycodone pills.
(The US Marshals, Associated Press, Snohomish County Sheriff's Office and Carson City Sheriff's Office assisted with this report.)