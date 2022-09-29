Reno Police responded to a crash involving a commercial vehicle and a pedestrian on Nugget Avenue and Victorian Plaza circle Thursday afternoon.
The call came in around 5:30 in the afternoon.
According to RPD's PIO, a commercial vehicle hit a pedestrian in the intersection by The Nugget. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.
The victim is unidentified at this time.
The driver of the vehicle is cooperating with police. Meanwhile, the intersection of Nugget Avenue and 14th Street will remain closed while crews investigate.
Further developments will be posted here.