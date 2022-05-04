Just before noon on Wednesday, May 4, the Sparks Police Department responded to a fight between two males at 205 E. Prater Way.
Officers arrived on scene and located two males who had been involved in a physical altercation. During the altercation, one of the males drew a firearm for protection. A struggle ensued over the firearm and a round was accidently discharged.
No injuries were sustained, or property was damaged by the round being fired. A subsequent investigation determined the victim drew his firearm to prevent the suspect from stealing his motor vehicle.
The suspect attacked the victim and a struggle ensued on the ground. The firearm was accidently discharged because of the suspect and victim struggling for control of the firearm. The suspect was arrested for Possession of a Stolen Motor Vehicle.
(Sparks Police Department assisted with this report)