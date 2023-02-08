The Reno City Council has approved a negotiated settlement of $250,000 to Rebecca Gasca.

The 6-1 approval came during a public meeting on Wednesday.

Gasca had sued former Reno Police Chief Jason Soto, the City of Reno and others for alleged civil rights violations and excessive force claims.

Gasca attended a protest in downtown Reno on May 30, 2020. Gasca was on scene as a legal observer and was injured when police attempted to disperse the crowd by firing nonlethal crowd control rounds.

On May 27, 2022, Gasca filed a federal lawsuit against the City and Jason Soto alleging civil rights violations and physical injury.

On December 15, 2022, the parties reached a recommended settlement of $250,000 which is up for approval on February 8, 2023.

The key terms of the recommended settlement agreement are these: