The Reno City Council has approved a negotiated settlement of $250,000 to Rebecca Gasca.
The 6-1 approval came during a public meeting on Wednesday.
Gasca had sued former Reno Police Chief Jason Soto, the City of Reno and others for alleged civil rights violations and excessive force claims.
Gasca attended a protest in downtown Reno on May 30, 2020. Gasca was on scene as a legal observer and was injured when police attempted to disperse the crowd by firing nonlethal crowd control rounds.
On May 27, 2022, Gasca filed a federal lawsuit against the City and Jason Soto alleging civil rights violations and physical injury.
On December 15, 2022, the parties reached a recommended settlement of $250,000 which is up for approval on February 8, 2023.
The key terms of the recommended settlement agreement are these:
- Gasca will receive $250,000 to compromise her claims against the City and Jason Soto in the federal lawsuit;
- The parties will execute a settlement agreement releasing all claims they may have against each other and providing for dismissal of the federal lawsuit with prejudice;
- The settlement agreement will contain a provision that no released party admits liability; and
- The City will work with Gasca's attorney to discuss potential changes to policies and procedures and/or police training regarding use of the type of nonlethal round used in the incident for crowd dispersion.