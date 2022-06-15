Note-Able Music Therapy Services, a Reno-based music nonprofit offering music therapy for people of all abilities, has purchased a new building that will allow it to serve an estimated 5000 constituents by the year 2026.
The building is located at 2590 Orovada Street in Reno, Nevada, near Oddie Boulevard and is close to public transit to ensure accessibility for all.
The building will reopen July 1 to clients of the organization as the nonprofit moves from its former location.
The nonprofit has been experiencing increased demand in the last several years, sharpened by the pandemic, and currently has nearly 50 individuals on its waiting list. The new building enables the nonprofit to refurbish classrooms, conduct more private sessions to accommodate added clientele, welcome audiences to its indoor performance space and host outdoor sessions for its group and adaptive therapy sessions.
“There’s no question we have been experiencing an increase in requests. This building purchase enhances our ability to affect change in the lives of those who seek music therapy as an trusted source of therapy,” said Manal Toppozada, founder and executive director at Note-Able Music Therapy Services. “We are beyond eager to start work in new facilities that allow our music therapists and our clients greater opportunities to connect with one another and to thrive individually.”
The building is move-in ready as of July 1, but the Note-Able Music Therapy Services organization will be conducting renovations in the next two years to feature:
- Music therapy rooms incorporating new technology, soundproofing and state-of-the-art design elements
- A recording studio and rehearsal space for musicians
- Dedicated performance space for clients and the nonprofit’s band, The Note-Ables
- Ample outdoor space for group activities in temperate weather
Fundraising was kicked off by a private gift to the organization of $1 million dollars. In addition, the new Note-Able Music Therapy Services building has been funded in part by gifts from the Nell J. Redfield Foundation, Stillwater Foundation, Cynthia Lake, Renown Health, John Ben Snow Memorial Trust, and individual donors from the community.
Despite being nearly 60% funded, NMTS is seeking gifts from the general public to finalize the expenditure. Dollars will go toward renovations and adding more credentialed music therapists to the team to address the growing needs of the Truckee Meadows.
“We’re so proud our nonprofit is rising to meet the challenges of our time,” said Toppozada. “We just hope that the community will believe in this effort as well and come out to support us.”
To learn more about Note-Able Music Therapy Services or to make a donation toward the new building visit www.nmtsreno.org.
(The Gattuso Coalition contributed to this report.)