Tyler Stokes Kale Krigbaum

Reno Police Department

An 18-year-old and 21-year-old out of Reno are facing attempted murder charges. 

On December 19, 2022, around 9:30 p.m., Reno Police officers responded to a call at Brick Park, near First and West Street. 

There, they found a man with severe injuries. He was transported to Renown where he is still, at the time of this writing, in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). 

Detectives with the robbery and homicide unit began to investigate the case.

On December 21, Reno Police received a tip through Secret Witness that identified two suspects. 

On December 29, one was located and arrested by the RPD Downtown Enforcement Team (DET). On Friday, December 30, with help of the Carson City Sheriff's Office, RPD located and arrested the second suspect. 

18-year-old Tyler Stokes of Reno is charged with attempted murder, mayhem, conspiracy to commit robbery, robbery and unlawful restraint of a dog.  

21-year-old Kale Krigbaum of Reno is charged with attempted murder, mayhem, conspiracy to commit robbery, robbery and unlawful restraint of a dog.  

Krigbaum is also charged on a local misdemeanor warrant that is unrelated to this case. 

Reno Police tell us the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information can call the Reno Police Department's non-emergency line at 775-334-2677.

You can also contact Secret Witness at 775-322-4900 or secretwitness@com. You can also text the tip to 847411 with keyword SW. 