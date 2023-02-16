The Reno Police Department spoke with 2 News today regarding trends they see and don't see in crime.
RPD says officer-involved shootings and violent crime have neither increased nor decreased in the last three years.
They note that the flat trend line is really a success story, because even though the community is growing, there's not a huge increase in crime. And there's no increase at all in officer-involved shootings, they say.
"We've tried to stay very ahead of the curve and pretty progressive in our training," said RPD's Public Information Officer Stephen Greenlee.
He says Reno Police averages three officer involved shootings per year... and also says that number has held steady for the last decade, even though the City has grown significantly.
Officer Greenlee attributes that to training.
"When a new hot topic trend comes up for police training – it's something that we were doing years ago. We've been involved in de-escalation training for a significant period of time. We've been involved in crisis intervention training," Officer Greenlee said.
But it's not just officer-involved shootings. Violent crime in Reno has also followed a relatively flat trend line. RPD says they get a lot of complaints about crime increasing in the community, but that's not the case.
Officer Greenlee mentions that he thinks misconceptions may stem from false claims on social media, or one-off incidents that leave an impression.