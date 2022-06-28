Weather Alert

...Cooler and Breezy 4th of July Weekend... * Noticeably cooler with high temperatures 5-15 degrees below average Sunday and Monday. Highs in the low to mid 80s are expected in the lower valleys with upper 60s to low 70s in Sierra valleys. This may feel like an abrupt change for many, especially in mountain communities. * Enhanced westerly wind gusts 30-35 mph and dry conditions are expected areawide Saturday, with lighter but still gusty winds Sunday and Monday. Avoid causing sparks near dry vegetation. As always, follow local fire and firework restrictions. Additionally, expect some boating impacts Saturday and Sunday afternoon as area lakes will be choppy. * Showers and thunderstorms are possible Sunday afternoon through early Monday across far northeast California and northwestern Nevada. Make sure to stay up-to-date with the most recent forecast and plan your outdoor activities accordingly.