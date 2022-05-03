International Firefighters Day is Wednesday, May 4, 2022 and the Reno Fire Department (RFD) is honoring and remembering the sacrifices of past firefighters who paid the ultimate sacrifice while protecting their communities.
With a sound-off followed by a minute of silence at City Plaza, RFD will show appreciation to the dedicated firefighters who have served, and continue to serve the City of Reno.
The Reno Fire Department (RFD) was established on May 10, 1888. Since then, four firefighters have lost their lives while serving the City of Reno. Their names and the dates of their last alarms are as follows:
- Chief Ralph Hawcroft
- Last Alarm: Nov. 12, 1928
- Firefighter Frank "Peg" Nevin
- Last Alarm: Aug. 17, 1938
- Captain Glen D. Davis
- Last Alarm: Aug. 15, 1948
- Firefighter Earl B. Platt
- Last Alarm: Aug. 15, 1948
In observance of International Firefighters’ Day, the public is invited to a “sound-off” ceremony on Wednesday, May 4, at 9:30 a.m. at the City Plaza. At 9:45 a.m., sirens will sound at all 14 RFD stations and at City Plaza for 40 seconds — 10 seconds in honor of each of the RFD firefighters who lost their lives in the line of duty.
The sound-off will be followed by a minute of silence.
