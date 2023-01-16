Due to snow and expected dangerous driving conditions, some schools will be on a delay Tuesday morning, January 17.
Bishop Manogue Catholic High School will be on a two-hour delay.
There will be a two-hour delay at all schools (including Incline Village) for Tuesday, January 17. Classes will begin two hours later and winter bus stops are in effect.
Due to hazardous weather and road conditions, there will be a two-hour delay at all schools (including Incline Village) for Tuesday, Jan 17. Classes will begin two hours later, and winter bus stops are in effect.— Washoe Schools (@WashoeSchools) January 17, 2023
All Douglas County School District schools will operate on a 90-minute delayed start for Tuesday, January 17 as well.
All schools in the Carson City School District will be on a two hour delay Tuesday as well.
Buses will also operate on a two hour delay. There will be no preschool classes or breakfast served at school. The school day will end at the regular time.
Mater Academy of Northern Nevada, St. John's Children's Center and Newton Learning Center will also be on a two hour delay for Tuesday.
Pine Crest Academy will also be on a two hour delay.
Little Learners Preschool will have a two hour delay as well.
All students at Doral Academy will be on a delay and should plan to start school at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Truckee Meadows Community College web and web-live classes and remote operations will continue as scheduled. However, TMCC physical locations including the Child Care Center will open at 10 a.m. due to expected hazardous driving conditions.
All face-to-face classes and on campus operations before 10 a.m. are canceled.
The University of Nevada, Reno will operate on a delay for nonessential campus operations until 10 a.m. tomorrow, January 17.
Wintermester classes will continue as scheduled, convening at 10 a.m.
The Redfield campus, Building A at 18600 Wedge Pkwy., and the University of Nevada at Lake Tahoe location are also on a delay and will open at 10 a.m.
Western Nevada College officials have also made the decision to delay the opening of its three campuses and the Child Development Center.
WNC campuses in Carson City, Minden and Fallon will open at 10 a.m. The Child Development Center will also begin operations at 10 a.m.
The college’s online winter session classes will proceed as previously scheduled.