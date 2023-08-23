Vitalant is looking to end the summer strong and fill our blood supply by partnering with local first responders for a blood drive.
The 7th Annual Battle of the Badges Blood Drive will be at Greater Nevada Field Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Walk-ins are welcome. All donors can enter to win prizes and receive this year’s new Battle of the Badges T-shirt.
Vitalant says with the help of first responders, they collect about 1,700 units in the summer.
Vitalant says only about 3% of the U.S. population donates, but a patient in the U.S. needs blood every two seconds.
