911 outage

The Washoe County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) is letting the public know about some issues with 911 calls throughout northern Nevada. 

As of 5:25 p.m. today, Oct. 5, 911 calls are working in Incline Village but could be busy. 

If you get a busy signal when dialing 911, call back or dial 775-785-9276.

The City of Reno is also experiencing issues with 911 calls, though the line is still functioning. 

If you do need emergency assistance but get a busy signal, you can call back or dial 775-334-2161.

Churchill County Sheriff's Office says they are also experiencing issues with their emergency and non-emergency lines, including the jail. 

They say the problem is countywide due to an issue upstream of the county. 

