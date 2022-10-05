The Washoe County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) is letting the public know about some issues with 911 calls throughout northern Nevada.
As of 5:25 p.m. today, Oct. 5, 911 calls are working in Incline Village but could be busy.
If you get a busy signal when dialing 911, call back or dial 775-785-9276.
The City of Reno is also experiencing issues with 911 calls, though the line is still functioning.
If you do need emergency assistance but get a busy signal, you can call back or dial 775-334-2161.
Churchill County Sheriff's Office says they are also experiencing issues with their emergency and non-emergency lines, including the jail.
They say the problem is countywide due to an issue upstream of the county.
Any developments will be posted here.