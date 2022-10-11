(October 11, 2022) Sparks Mayor Ed Lawson has passed and approved Ordinance 2620, introduced by the Sparks City Council, which aims to protect children from domestic violence and abuse.
The ordinance enacts sections 9.57.060, 9.57.070, 9.57.080, and 9.57.090 of the Sparks Municipal Code.
The City does ordain:
Section 9.57.060 will be added as such – A person who willfully and unlawfully uses force or violence upon the person of another pursuant to NRS 200.481 as adopted by Section 1.12.050 of the Sparks Municipal Code in the presence of a child under the age of 18 shall be guilty of committing a battery in the presence of a child, a misdemeanor.
Section 9.57.070 will be added as such – A person who willfully and unlawfully uses force or violence upon the person of another pursuant to NRS 200.485 and NRS 33.018 as adopted by Section 1.12.050 of the Sparks Municipal Code in the presence of a child under the age of 18 shall be guilty of committing domestic violence in the presence of a child, a misdemeanor.
Section 9.57.080 will be added as such – As used in Sections 9.57.060 and 9.57.070, “in the presence of a child” means: (1) in the physical presence of a child; or (2) having knowledge that a child is present and may see or hear a battery pursuant to NRS 200.481 or an act which constitutes domestic violence pursuant to NRS 33.018.
Section 9.57.090 will be added as such –
- Any person who:
- (a) Willfully causes a child who is less than 18 years of age to suffer unjustifiable physical pain or mental suffering as a result of abuse or neglect or to be placed in a situation where the child may suffer physical pain or mental suffering as the result of abuse or neglect; or
- (b) Is responsible for the safety or welfare of a child and who permits or allows that child to suffer unjustifiable physical pain or mental suffering as a result of abuse or neglect or to be placed in a situation where the child may suffer physical pain or mental suffering as the result of abuse or neglect, is guilty of a misdemeanor.
- As used in this section:
- (a) “Abuse or neglect” means physical or mental injury of a nonaccidental nature, negligent treatment or maltreatment of a child under the age of 18 years, as set forth in NRS 432B.070, 432B.090, 432B.140 and 432B.150, under circumstances which indicate that the child's health or welfare is harmed or threatened with harm.
- (b) “Allow” means to do nothing to prevent or stop the abuse or neglect of a child in circumstances where the person knows or has reason to know that the child is abused or neglected.
- (c) “Permit” means permission that a reasonable person would not grant and which amounts to a neglect of responsibility attending the care, custody and control of a minor child.
All councilmembers agreed to pass the ordinance into law.