Sparks Police say they have arrested a man after an armed robbery at a gas station early Friday morning.
The incident happened after 4:15 a.m. at the Golden Gate gas station near Greg Street and Rock Blvd.
When officers arrived on scene, they found the suspect towards the back of the business, but then he ran off.
Police say the suspect, Bobby Joe Irelan ran into the construction lot next door, but when he jumped the fence, he fell face first onto the ground. He then got up and then continued running away, but was eventually arrested.
The 37-year-old was booked into the Washoe County Jail on charges of Robbery with a Deadly Weapon, Carrying Concealed Weapon, Prohibited Person Required to Register and Obstructing.