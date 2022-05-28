A suspect has been arrested believed to have been involved in a hit-and-run crash in Sparks on May 27, 2022.
On Friday, May 27, Sparks Police, Sparks fire and REMSA responded to a vehicle vs. motorcycle accident at the intersection of Pyramid Way and Holman Way around 11 p.m.
According to Sparks Police, the vehicle left the scene immediately after the crash.
Witnesses on scene were able to obtain the vehicle's license plate and provided it to the police on scene.
The motorcyclist was taken to an area hospital for life threatening injuries.
The driver was identified as Michael O' Farrell, a 32-year-old Sparks resident.
O'Farrell was arrested and charged for numerous charges related to the accident.