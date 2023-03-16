Two California men arrested for involvement in 2021 Reno murder

Reno Police have arrested two California residents for their involvement in a murder that occurred in July of 2021 in Reno.
On Thursday, March 16, detectives with the Reno Police Robbery Homicide Unit located the two suspects in Stockton and subsequently arrested them with the assistance of Stockton Police.
Both suspects, Andre Reed and Isaiah Lewis, were booked into the San Joaquin County Jail and are awaiting extradition to Washoe County.
They are each charged with open murder with the use of a deadly weapon.
The victim was identified after the alleged murder in 2021.