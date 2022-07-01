A man suspected of robbing a US Bank near the Meadowood Campus this week made his first court appearance in federal court on Thursday. 

66-year-old Jerry Fambro is charged with one count of bank robbery. 

The Department of Justice says on Wednesday Fambro approached a bank teller and said, “If you don’t give me all the hundreds in the drawer, I will start shooting up the branch.”

They say he then grabbed the cash and fled the bank.

Fambro was arrested more than five hours later outside of a casino in downtown Reno. He allegedly stole $2,769 from the bank.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 15.

If convicted, he could face up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

If you have any additional information that can help authorities, call or text your anonymous tip to Secret Witness at 775-322-4900. 

