A man suspected of robbing a US Bank near the Meadowood Campus this week made his first court appearance in federal court on Thursday.
66-year-old Jerry Fambro is charged with one count of bank robbery.
The Department of Justice says on Wednesday Fambro approached a bank teller and said, “If you don’t give me all the hundreds in the drawer, I will start shooting up the branch.”
They say he then grabbed the cash and fled the bank.
Fambro was arrested more than five hours later outside of a casino in downtown Reno. He allegedly stole $2,769 from the bank.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 15.
If convicted, he could face up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.
If you have any additional information that can help authorities, call or text your anonymous tip to Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.
The bank robbery suspect from yesterday has been identified and arrested.— UNR Police Services (@uofnevadapolice) June 30, 2022