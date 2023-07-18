Well, you may still have to load up on bug spray, but at least you won't have to worry about getting sick.
The Washoe County Health District conducted a mosquito abatement treatment in Double Diamond Park on Tuesday. The aerial application treats wetlands and other mosquito habitats of disease on public lands throughout parts of Washoe County.
The health district says that the goal is to keep the public safe by decreasing the risk of transmission of the West Nile Virus which is common between humans and mosquitos.
"Just trying to keep everyone safe by hitting the areas that northern Nevadans like to recreate so just trying to keep it as safe as possible," says
Scott Oxarart, WCHD Communications Manager.
Regardless of the increased amount of moisture we've received this year, Oxarart says that the testing they have done this season shows that the levels of mosquitos has stayed about average.
He tells us that they've spent about three hours spreading the treatment in areas, starting from Stead Airport and Lemmon Valley, through Kiley Ranch and some Spanish Springs areas, along Veterans Parkway, around the wetlands of the Damonte Ranch area, and then finishing up with Washoe Lake.
They say using a helicopter helps makes the whole process more effective.
"We think it's very effective just because the treatment we do use it's a granular product. It's not a liquid or a spray, it's not a crop-dusting type of thing. It's a very specific treatment to the areas where we know mosquitos are, and it's with the granular environmentally friendly treatment. And just having the helicopter being able to maneuver the way that it can just allow it to be a very specific treatment to those mosquito inhabitants," Oxarart says.
Oxarart says that this is a very accurate treatment to help prevent the spread of the virus and keep the public safe.