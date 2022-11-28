The Washoe County Health District (WCHD) will be closed from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. for staff training the following days:
- Tuesday, Nov. 29
- Wednesday, Nov. 30
- Thursday, Dec. 1
Many WCHD services can be accessed via their website, www.WashoeCounty.gov/Health.
The WIC Office on Moana Lane will reopen at 1 p.m. and the Environmental Health Services front desk at 1001 E. 9th St. Building B will reopen at 1:30 p.m.
For all other services, the health district asks that you call or visit at 2 p.m. or later on these days.