The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office has received a grant in the amount of $121,000 from the Nevada Department of Public Safety, Office of Public Safety to support law enforcement’s participation in the Joining Forces traffic safety campaigns during the coming year.
Joining Forces is a multi-jurisdictional law enforcement program aimed at reducing injuries and crashes through statewide enforcement in the areas of: DUI, speed, distracted driving, seat belt and pedestrian safety.
The goal of these enforcement campaigns is to save lives by increasing public awareness about the dangers of making poor choices while driving.
Joining Forces campaigns will include:
- Impaired Drivers/Riders
- “Click it or Ticket”
- Excessive Speed
- Distracted Drivers
- Pedestrian Safety
Thanks to this grant award, the WCSO will team up with other area jurisdictions for multiple Joining Forces events from October 10, 2022, through September 21, 2023.