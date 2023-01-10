Winning is grand for one lucky local. One Grand Sierra Resort and Casino (GSR) player won big on Monday, Jan. 9 after hitting a grand jackpot on Aristocrat’s Buffalo Diamond for $1,258,232.29 with a wager of $4.
“We are so thrilled to see one of our local guests win this life-changing money,” said Shannon Keel, President and General Manager at GSR. “We are proud to call Northern Nevada home and are pleased to know the winnings will be helping someone in our community.”
Monday’s $1.2 million jackpot marks the second million-dollar win in the last year at GSR.
