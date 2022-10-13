The Reno-Tahoe International Airport is breaking ground on a multi-year expansion.
The airport says it's the largest announcement in its history. The construction project is being called MoreRNO.
It includes a $500 million dollar expansion, including renovation of the B and C concourses. The existing ones will be demolished and new ones built in their place.
It will add 5 additional gates, bringing the total to 28 at the airport.
They will be starting with a large expansion of the ticketing area. That begins now. The drive up to the airport pickup and drop off locations have already been altered for construction.
At today's announcement are U.S. Senator Catherine Cortez Masto, and U.S. Representative Mark Amodei, as well as RTAA Board Chairman Adam Kramer and RTAA CEO Daren Griffin.
Anyone travelling to the airport should allow extra time to park and get through the added traffic and construction activity.