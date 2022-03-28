March 25 UPDATE:
Washoe County Deputies have arrested a man after being named a suspect in a Battery with a Deadly Weapon (BDW) case near Mogul.
Deputies developed probable cause to arrest 44-year-old Troy Stratton on March 23rd for allegedly hitting someone with his vehicle.
Stratton was located at a Sparks business on Saturday, March 25, when deputies made contact with Stratton, he fled on foot, and ultimately resisted when deputies caught up with him.
Stratton is currently being held at the Washoe County Detention Facility on multiple charges including one felony count of Battery with a Deadly Weapon, one felony count of Possession of a Schedule I/II Controlled Substance <14 grams, one misdemeanor count of Resisting a Public Officer, and one misdemeanor count of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
Detectives are still attempting to locate a female seen inside the vehicle with Stratton at the time of the BDW.
Detectives believe the woman in the vehicle was an adult and is not related to any current, regional missing persons cases.
ORIGNIAL STORY:
Washoe County deputies are investigating after they say someone used their car as a weapon in Mogul.
Patrol Deputies were first called to the vicinity of Union Pacific Railroad tracks in East Mogul shortly before 7:00 a.m. Wednesday, where a man had been struck by a vehicle. The victim states he witnessed a younger female in distress inside a newer, blue Chevy Cruz, and as he interacted with her and the male driver – the man sped off, hitting the victim.
Investigators are looking for the driver, 44-year-old Troy Stratton, after they believe he hit someone in east Mogul near the railroad tracks early Wednesday morning.
Stratton is 5'10" tall, has brown hair, brown eyes and a beard.
They say he was driving a dark-colored Chevy Cruz with Nevada license plate 238ZVP.
If you know anything that can help investigators, call 911, or call or text your anonymous tip to Secret Witness at 775-322-4900. A $500 reward is being offered.