A California man was charged on Tuesday with intentionally lighting a fire that ended up destroying a Home Depot in San Jose, California during business hours, causing millions of dollars in damages.
The Office of the District Attorney in Santa Clara County says evidence shows that Dyllin Jaycruz Gogue, 27, lit the fire in an aisle as he was trying to steal tools from the hardware store.
The flames quickly enveloped and destroyed the entire 98,827 square foot store causing an estimated $17 million in inventory loss.
The fire began around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 9.
Using a warrant, SJPD arrested Gogue on Friday, April 15 and faces multiple felony arson and related charges.