Nevada State Police are investigating a crash that killed a man from Tonopah on US-95 in Esmerelda County earlier this week.
On Wednesday March 1, 2023 at approximately 10:50 A.M., Troopers with the Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol Division, responded to a report of a vehicle crash on highway US-95, near mile marker 90 in Esmerelda County.
This location is approximately 45 miles northwest of Tonopah.
A Preliminary investigation determined that a black Toyota pick-up truck was traveling north on US-95 at a high rate of speed based on road conditions.
The vehicle traveled across the southbound travel lane, drove off the left side of the road and subsequently overturned.
Unfortunately, the driver of the vehicle, James Lusk (age 74) of Tonopah, NV, succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased on scene.
The passenger of the vehicle was transported from the scene for medical treatment.
The crash is being investigated by the Nevada Highway Patrol Northern Command East Multi-Disciplinary Investigation and Reconstruction Team (M.I.R.T.).
If you were a witness to this incident, or have any information regarding the crash, please contact Sergeant Mitch Payne of the NHP Elko Office at (775) 753- 1111.
(Nevada State Police)