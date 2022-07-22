July 22 Update:
The man found responsible for a crash that killed two people and injured several others near Carson City was sentenced to prison on Thursday.
Roney Rolando Gonzalez-Otazo was sentenced to a minimum of six years but could 20 years which was given as the maximum sentence.
In November, 2021, Roney Rolando Gonzalez-Otazo was the driver of a white 2017 Ford F-350 Super Duty pickup towing a 44-foot yacht who failed to stop at a red light due to break failure.
Nevada State Police say the attached yacht was 37,000 pounds, which was 16,000 pounds over the maximum payload limit.
He was also ordered to pay restitution to the victims.
June 8 Update:
Roney Rolando Gonzalez-Otazo has pleaded guilty to two felony counts relating to the 2021 crash, including reckless driving causing death and substantial bodily harm.
Gonzalez-Otazo signed a plea agreement with the Carson City District Attorney's Office last month.
As a part of the plea agreement, Gonzalez-Otazo is expected to serve 18 to 60 months for each count with no probation.
Gonzalez-Otazo's sentencing date is set for this July 21 at 2 p.m.
------------------------------------------------------------------
November 23, 2021 Story:
Authorities have released new traffic camera stills and information from the deadly crash on U.S. 50 and I-580 intersection near Carson City earlier this month.
Nevada Highway Patrol, now known as Nevada State Police, say a preliminary investigation shows that a white 2017 Ford F-350 Super Duty pickup towing a 44-foot yacht was heading east, down the grade on U.S. 50 when it failed to stop at a red light at the intersection due to brake failure. Roney Rolando Gonzalez-Otazo
NSP says the attached yacht was 37,000 pounds, even the Ford F-350 was rated for maximum payload 21,000 pounds.
NSP says a silver 2015 GMC Sierra 1500 pickup was traveling south on South Carson Street in the intersection and entered the path of the Ford F-350 with the front of the Ford F-350 hitting the right side of the GMC Sierra. As a result, the Ford rotated clockwise and separated from the yacht trailer, which continued east through the intersection.
At the same time, a white 2013 Mercedes Benz GL-Class SUV and a silver 2005 Nissan Xterra SUV were traveling north on South Carson Street in the intersection. NSP says the tongue of the yacht trailer entered the path of the Mercedes Benz and was run over by the driver, and then the car burst into flames.
The yacht trailer continued east and struck the left side of the Nissan Xterra spinning it clockwise and overturning.
Several other vehicles were involved in this crash resulting in minor injuries.
The Washoe County Medical Examiner's office says 70-year-old Tana Powell died on scene, while 74-year-old Don Powell died shortly after arriving at Renown Regional Medical Center. Both GMC pickup passengers were from Dayton.
Someone from the Nissan Xterra remains in critical condition at an area hospital.
The Ford driver remains in custody at the Carson City Jail. Impairment is not suspected.
This crash is being investigated by the Highway Patrol Division’s Northern Command West Multi-Disciplinary Investigation and Reconstruction Team (M.I.R.T.) - Case #211100660
ORIGINAL STORY:
The Washoe County coroner has identified the two people who died after a multi-car crash at the US-50 and I-580 intersection just south of Carson City.
The medical examiner's office says 70-year-old Tana Powell died on scene, while 74-year-old Don Powell died shortly after arriving at Renown Regional Medical Center. Both were from Dayton.
The crash happened just after 12:45 p.m. on Tuesday where investigators believe a white (2017) Ford F-350 pickup towing a large boat was traveling east on US-50 when it failed to stop at a red traffic light with South Carson Street.
The boat became detached from the Ford during the crash and continued for hundreds of yards down the road.
The Ford’s brakes are suspected to have overheated, contributing to the crash. The Ford struck another vehicle, causing a series of other collisions.
Nine people were also injured, including three people that suffered critical injuries.
The driver of the Ford, Rolando Gonzalez Otazo Roney, was arrested and booked at the Carson City Jail.
His charges include the following:
Reckless driving resulting in death (Class B Felony), operating an unsafe vehicle (Misdemeanor), obstructing (Misdemeanor), failure to obey traffic control device (Misdemeanor), failure to obey a red traffic light (Misdemeanor) and no valid driver’s license (Misdemeanor).
Other charges are pending and the investigation is ongoing.
US-50 at Spooner Junction was closed in both directions for nearly five hours but has since reopened to traffic.
(The Nevada Highway Patrol assisted in this report.)
undefined