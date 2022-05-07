Thanks to the assistance from the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Taskforce, police in Truckee say they arrested a man wanted out of Alaska on several charges related to sex crimes involving minors.
After receiving information about possibly living as a transient in Truckee, David Swendiman, 54 was located and arrested on Thursday, May 5 within a shopping center in the Gateway Area.
He was taken into custody without incident and will remain in custody pending extradition back to Alaska.
In November 2021, Anchorage Police Department's Special Victims Unit (SVU) opened an investigation into allegations that 54-year-old David K. Swendiman had sexually assaulted a juvenile in 2016. Swendiman and the victim were known to one another.
The Truckee Police Department says they appreciate the teamwork and collaboration with their other allied agencies in keeping the community of Truckee safe.
(Truckee Police)