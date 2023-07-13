Margaritaville Resort Coming to Lake Tahoe

Margaritaville, the popular brand founded by Jimmy Buffet, will be opening a resort in Lake Tahoe this winter.
Margaritaville Resort Lake Tahoe will be the brand’s first lodging location in a ski destination and the only all-suite resort in the south Lake Tahoe basin, according to a press release.
The location will feature 339 suites that start at 599 square feet. Each suite will feature separate bedroom and living room spaces with a dining table and wet bar. Select guest suites also include in-room fireplaces.
The resort will also feature a heated indoor pool with access to a patio overlooking the mountains and a nine-story open air indoor atrium.
The property will also include a number of food and drink options like the License to Chill Bar, LandShark Bar & Grill, Joe Merchant’s, Come Monday Café and JWB Prime Steak and Seafood.