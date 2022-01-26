A 27-year-old man will serve at least 7 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to robbery and assault with a deadly weapon in a 2020 case.
The Washoe County District Attorney's Office says Dylan Fisher was sentenced last week to a maximum term of 21 years in prison.
Prosecutors say Fisher shot at a car with two people inside in Sparks in August 2020. Authorities later found 15 shell casings and bullet fragments. They say one bullet was also found inside the driver's side door.
Another man with Fisher, 28-year-old Alejandro Reyes previously pleaded guilty to assault with a deadly weapon and was sentenced to 6 years in prison with the possibility of parole after 2 years served.
Fisher will be eligible for parole after 7 years.