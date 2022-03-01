missing reno teen.jpeg

UPDATE:

Betzaida Rodriguez returned to her home at 9 pm Tuesday night and is safe.

------

Reno Police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 11-year-old girl.

On Tuesday, March 01, at 3:30 pm, RPD Officers responded to the 9000 block Rising Moon Drive on a report of a missing 11 year old Betzaida Rodriguez.

She is described as a Hispanic female, five foot one inch tall, thin build, 100 lbs short dark hair, last seen wearing a black polo shirt with a blue Champion sweatshirt and black pants. 

If Betzaida is spotted or located, please call the Reno Police Department’s Dispatch Center at 334-COPS or 334-2121.