Sierra County deputies say they have recovered the body of a hiker after he was reported missing Saturday afternoon.
Officials say the hiker died after falling off the ridge line above Young America Lake.
Authorities say the initial call came from the hiker's brother who said they were at the Sierra Buttes lookout trail early in the morning but got separated when they took different routes to return to the car.
The Sierra County Fire Department and the U.S. Forest Service searched on snowmobiles while CHP conducted an air search.
The hiker's body was found Sunday afternoon.