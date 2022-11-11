According to the Nevada County Sheriff's Office, a missing teenager from Nevada city has been found deceased.
After 2 p.m. today, Nov. 11, 2022, Trinity was located approximately 1/2 mile north of the residence she was last seen at in a very heavily wooded river drainage area.
Police say at this point, there is nothing suspicious and her cause of death is unknown.
The coroners division will be conducting a full investigation, including an autopsy.
Police say 16-year-old Trinity Backus walked away from a residence in the 18000 block of Kentucky Ravine Road on Wednesday, November 9 at around 10:30 p.m.