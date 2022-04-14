A new Monopoly edition featuring Lake Tahoe will be released in 2023 and you can help design it!
Hasbro, Inc. says the Lake Tahoe edition will replace the board game’s famous Atlantic City squares (from Boardwalk to Park Place) with local landmarks.
Now through June 3rd, fans, locals, and vacationers can share which locations they would like to see featured on the board by emailing the official MONOPOLY Lake Tahoe team at laketahoe@toptrumps.com.
All submissions will be closely reviewed and considered throughout the board curation process.
Aaron Green, a representative from Top Trumps USA says, “Lake Tahoe is a national treasure, with picture-perfect beaches, world-class ski resorts, and countless beloved historical and cultural sites. Since we have just 22 squares for our game, it’s important that we create an accurate portrayal of what this community loves about their region. We’re excited for folks to submit their recommendations; we want to know what your favorite place is in Lake Tahoe.”
Top Trumps USA is the company behind the official versions of customized, city-specific Monopoly boards in the North American market, under license from Hasbro.
“We hope this edition brings MONOPOLY fans everything they love about the traditional board, adapted in a way that Lake Tahoe locals and visitors alike will enjoy for generations to come,” Green adds.
Monopoly Lake Tahoe will launch nationwide in winter 2023 and will be available in stores and online at retail partners, including CVS, Amazon, Wegmans, and more.
(Hasbro, Inc.)