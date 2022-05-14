Over 50 local establishments have registered to participate in the 3rd Annual Reno Food & Drink Week taking place June 1-8, 2022 and 20 have registered to participate in the inaugural Sparks Food & Drink Week taking place June 8-15, 2022. Participating food and drink establishments will be offering special, off-menu bites and drinks to locals and visitors throughout the week.
“Food & Drink Week is a great celebration of the delicious and unique things that our community makes,” said Will Truce, Black Rabbit Mead Company. “We are proud to be a part of it.”
Reno Food & Drink Week and Sparks Food & Drink Week have been created to support and celebrate the local food and drink community, to encourage locals and visitors to try new places, delicious dishes and tasty beverages during this week and, hopefully after having an excellent experience, revisit throughout the year.
“I’m so excited for another chance to celebrate the wonderfully eclectic culinary experiences Reno has to offer and even more excited to expand the experience to include a week celebrating the diverse culinary experiences Sparks has to offer,” said Cheree Boteler, Founder of Hungry in Reno and Hungry in Sparks. “It is my greatest pleasure to have the opportunity to work with owners, chefs and managers to promote their establishments before, during and after this tasty week.”
Sponsors of these weeks are Sierra Meat & Seafood, Swizzle Brand Solutions, Reno Social Media, Berge & Company CPA, Frey Ranch, Get Certified Food Safety, Kylie Rowe Co, M&A Business Advisors, Mother of Macros, Nicholas and Company, Reno News & Review, Storm Development Services, Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, Nevada State Bank, Donald Abbott, Gina Nolte, Hawah for Washoe County Commission Seat 3, Meghan Ebert for Reno City Council and Retain Judge Shirle Eiting. Reno Media Group is the official radio media partner. Transportation partners are Pineapple Pedicabs & Reno Tahoe Limousine. Promotional partners are About Town Deb, Reno+Sparks Chamber of Commerce, edible Reno-Tahoe, Just Salt It, Mel Jane Media, Midtown District, Nevada Moms, Renoites, Reno Recipes, Visit Reno Tahoe, The Abbi Agency, The Riverwalk District and Yelp.
100% of the net proceeds will be split evenly between the 2022 Hungry Gives Back charities: Nevada Youth Empowerment Project (NYEP), Safe Embrace, Sparks Heritage Foundation & Museum and STEP2.
To view a full list of participants and sponsors and to learn more about these events, please visit RenoFoodandDrinkWeek.com and SparksFoodandDrinkWeek.com