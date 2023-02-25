Starting on February 27, the American Mosquito Control Association (AMCA) will hold its annual conference in Reno, at the Grand Sierra Resort. With nearly 1,000 mosquito control professionals, researchers, and health department officials expected to attend, Reno will become the center for training, research and education on mosquitoes and other vectors of public health importance for a week.
The week of training and learning will be highlighted with an event on Wednesday night at the Discovery Museum.
“The Discovery Museum has been very accommodating and welcoming. Our members are excited to spend a night at the museum!”, stated Daniel Markowski, PhD. As the Technical Advisor for the AMCA, Dr. Markowski has been working with the many volunteers and association members to extend their outreach activities to local residents in Reno. “Led by Jillian Meek and her team of volunteers, we expect a good turn out and plan to have a lot of fun at the museum.”, continued Markowski.
All residents of Reno are invited to attend and learn about the many activities of mosquito control professionals around the country.
On display will be various tools and equipment that mosquito control professionals use to survey for and combat one of the deadliest animals in the world – mosquitoes.
Additionally, AMCA expects to have displays depicting what homeowners can do to help themselves. From displays on the basics of removing standing water to other personal protective measures homeowners can take, we’ll educate visitors on the many mosquito-producing areas that can exist in any given community and the extensive ways we control mosquitoes with specialized equipment and methods by trained employees of local mosquito abatement districts on display.
