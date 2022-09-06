The Sierra County Sheriff's Office says a man died after a mountain biking incident over Labor Day weekend in Downieville, California.
On Saturday, September 3, 2022, the Sierra County Sheriff's Office received a report of an overdue mountain biker.
The reporting party told us her husband, Scott Fraser was mountain biking the Downieville Downhill Trail and had not yet returned.
Nevada County Search and Rescue was requested to assist in the search, and California Highway Patrol Helicopter H-24 was requested to search from the air.
Nevada County Search and Rescue arrived at approximately 10 p.m. and initiated a full-length trail search, searching on foot from Packer Saddle to Downieville.
This search was conducted throughout the night and, unfortunately, did not locate the missing party.
Sunday morning, Search and Rescue members from Marin County, Placer County, Downieville Fire Department, and the United States Forest Service (Tahoe National Forest), along with additional local volunteers, established a command center at the top of Packer Saddle Road at the trailhead.
At approximately 2:50 p.m., Mr. Fraser's mountain bike was located over the embankment in a very steep and remote trail area.
The Marin and Placer Counties Mountain Rescue Team's concentrated their search efforts below the bicycle.
Search and Rescue members located Mr. Fraser deceased approximately 200 feet below the trail.
With the assistance of the California Air National Guard helicopter, Mr. Fraser's remains were airlifted out of the canyon to awaiting deputies at Packer Saddle.
The Sierra County Sheriff's Office offers their sincere condolences to the Fraser family and friends during this challenging time.