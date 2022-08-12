Several people have been arrested in connection with several burglaries and thefts in the Humboldt County area.
Deputies say in June they started an investigation following a report of both a residential and business burglary.
During the investigation, they say they identified two suspects – 39-year-old Jesse Michael Simpson and 39-year-old Katy Janelle Ross.
Earlier this week, the sheriff’s office responded to a burglary at a trucking company where they say multiple fuel credit cards were stolen and subsequently then allegedly used to get fuel at two different locations in Humboldt County.
From video surveillance, they identified a car as well as another car belonging to Ross. Deputies say about 2,500 gallons of fuel was stolen, worth $12,875.00
The following day, deputies contacted Ross and ultimately arrested her on drug charges. A search warrant was then used for her car where deputies say they found approximately 25 additional stolen credit/debit cards, fuel cards, medical cards, financial paperwork, registrations, titles, DMV paperwork and checkbooks.
They say they also found multiple passports, tax information, passwords, date of births, Social Security information for various people, some of whom were recent victims of burglaries, thefts and grand larceny.
Authorities say they found numerous drug paraphernalia including suspected methamphetamine and an AR-15 rifle.
The same day, deputies also contacted Simpson and ultimately arrested him and say several stolen credit cards were recovered.
On August 11th, a search warrant was served for a home on Alice Lane in Winnemucca. They say that’s when they found a stolen car used to buy fuel and a trailer with five tanks totaling 2,500 gallons of stolen fuel. They also arrested Cory Hokanson, an associate of Simpson and Ross.
Two additional arrests were also made at the home for unrelated crimes.
As a result of the investigation conducted by the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office, the following people were booked into the Humboldt County Detention Center for the following violations:
Katy Janelle Ross was booked on charges of NRS 205.463; Obtaining the Personal Identifying Information of Another, NRS 205.690; Possession of a Credit/Debit Card without Cardholders Consent, NRS 453.337; Possession of Schedule I/II Controlled Substance for Sales Second Offense, NRS. 453.566; Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, NRS 202.360; Possession of a Firearm by a Prohibited Person, NRS 199.480; Conspiracy to Commit a Crime and NRS 205.760; Fraudulent Use of a Credit/Debit Card, NRS 205.228; Grand Larceny of a Motor Vehicle and N.R.S. 205.275; Possession of Stolen Property, NRS 205.463; Obtaining the Personal Identifying Information of Another and NRS 205.275; Possession of Stolen Property. Total Bail for all charges $75,920.00
Jesse Michael Simpson was booked on charges of NRS 205.228; Grand Larceny of a Motor Vehicle, NRS 205.275; Possession of Stolen Property NRS 205.060; Burglary of a Motor Vehicle, two (2) counts of NRS 205.690; Possession of a Credit/Debit Card without the Cardholders Consent, NRS 205.275; Buy, Possess or Receive Stolen Property and NRS 199.480; Conspiracy to Commit a Crime. Total Bail for all charges $24,780.00.
Cory Hokanson was booked on charges of NRS 205.275; Possession of Stolen Property, NRS 199.480; Conspiracy to Commit a Crime and NRS 205.760; Fraudulent Use of a Credit Card, NRS 205. 273; Possession of a Stolen Vehicle, and NRS 453.336; Possession of a Schedule I/II Controlled Substance. Total bail for all charges $32,500.00.
(Humboldt County Sheriff's Office contributed to this report.)